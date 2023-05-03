iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.52. Approximately 8,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 31,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.56% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.