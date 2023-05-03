IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.15 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.5 %

IPGP opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

