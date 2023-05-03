iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 674,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,735. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.63.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.