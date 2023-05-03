iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 196,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,669. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

