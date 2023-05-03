iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,372 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

