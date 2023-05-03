iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 369,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 195,509 shares.The stock last traded at $56.82 and had previously closed at $56.84.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.