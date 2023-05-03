iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.29. 1,276,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

