iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.00. The stock had a trading volume of 345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,379. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

