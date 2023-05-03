iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Weil Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.00. 2,106,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,307. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

