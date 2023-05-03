iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.40

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $297.40 and last traded at $295.93, with a volume of 661946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.50.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

