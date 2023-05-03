iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is New Millennium Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 3.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 71,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,841. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.