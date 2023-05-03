iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.30

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.30 and last traded at $95.92, with a volume of 367732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

