iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

