iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.29

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1378675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.