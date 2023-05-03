iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

