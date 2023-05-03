iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Purchased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:SMMV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,574 shares. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

