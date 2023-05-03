iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $58,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after buying an additional 302,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

