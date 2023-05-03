iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

