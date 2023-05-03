iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 409,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 595,230 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $32.04.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $726.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

