iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 413,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 4,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,194. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $883.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.