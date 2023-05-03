iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYZ opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

