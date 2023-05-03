Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ithaca Energy (IACAF)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.