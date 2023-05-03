J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance

LON SMJ opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.47. The company has a market cap of £66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4,112.50 and a beta of 0.08. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.21).

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

