J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance
LON SMJ opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.47. The company has a market cap of £66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4,112.50 and a beta of 0.08. J. Smart & Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.21).
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
