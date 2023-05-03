J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.