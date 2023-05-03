J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $265.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average is $231.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

