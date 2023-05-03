J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

