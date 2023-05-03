J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

