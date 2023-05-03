J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $263.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.