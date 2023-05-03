J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.