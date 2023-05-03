J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $382.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.68. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

