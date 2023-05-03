J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VYM opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

