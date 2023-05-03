Jacobs Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up 7.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,565. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

