Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 457,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 521,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

