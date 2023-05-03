Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp makes up about 3.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 34,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,777. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

