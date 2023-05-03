Jacobs Asset Management LLC Invests $5.55 Million in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Westamerica Bancorporation accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 37,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

WABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

