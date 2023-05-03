Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

