Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 261,696 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VNLA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.72. 58,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.