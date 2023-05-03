Jeff Davies Buys 83 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £194.22 ($242.65).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £154,594.14 ($193,146.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LGEN traded up GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 230.73 ($2.88). The company had a trading volume of 14,770,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.73. The stock has a market cap of £13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,588.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.02).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.