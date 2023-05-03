Jefferies Financial Group Comments on EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,668,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

