Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

