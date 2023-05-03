Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

