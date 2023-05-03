Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

PEAK stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

