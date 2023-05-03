Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

PCRX stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

