Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $142,778.68 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.96 million and $142,778.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.36 or 1.00051510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01055448 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,783.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

