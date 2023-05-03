John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.23.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
