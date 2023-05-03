John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.