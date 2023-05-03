John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD remained flat at $20.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

