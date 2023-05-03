Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,933 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,439,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.