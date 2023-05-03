Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

