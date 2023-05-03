Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

