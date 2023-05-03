JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 453.50 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 454.50 ($5.68). 305,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 232,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($5.77).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £700.39 million, a PE ratio of -180.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 425 shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,984.75 ($2,479.70). In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Duckworth bought 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £14,917.44 ($18,637.48). Also, insider Sally Macdonald bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,479.70). 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

